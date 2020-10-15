GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Utility Disconnect Threat phone scam is rearing its ugly head in the Upstate again, deputies and an area utility company warned on Thursday.
Laurens Electric Cooperative said they have received reports from customers that scammers have been calling and threatening electric service disconnection unless immediate payment is made over the phone through debit or credit card, prepaid cards, gift cards or other unusual methods.
Laurens Electric said they will never call members to request financial information. If a member has a past-due balance, the cooperative will mail/email multiple notices and recommend payment options before disconnecting service.
The co-op said the best advice is if something doesn’t seem right during an incoming call is to hang up and call the co-op at 1-800-942-3141.
Greenwood County deputies also posted a similar warning on Facebook after scammers had reportedly been trying the same thing with Duke Energy customers in that area.
Deputies also advised people not to offer any immediate payment over the phone and instead call a trusted number for Duke Energy if they receive a possible scam call.
