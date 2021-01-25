WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in the Upstate are making efforts to educate and warn citizens of fraudsters pretending to be calling from Amazon in a scam that has cost victims thousands of dollars.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they have received several recent reports of people being scammed by someone claiming to be from Amazon. The caller tells the victim they have charges on their Amazon account or the victims owe Amazon money.
Deputies said when the victim questions the charges on the account, the caller instructs them to go and purchase gift cards so money can be credited to their account. Once the gift cards are purchased, then the victims are instructed by the caller to provide the card numbers so the caller can access the money on the card.
In four of the scams reported to the Sheriff’s Office, a total of $25,000 was placed on the gift cards whose numbers were provided to the callers.
“Online shopping has increased in the last several years, including the past year as we have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Office, in a news release. “I have shopped via Amazon before, as millions of people have. It is no wonder that scammers are taking advantage of this opportunity to scam our citizens. At the Sheriff’s Office, we have emphasized, on numerous occasions and in numerous scam alerts, that if someone requests payment via a gift or a prepaid card, it is a scam. Legitimate businesses will not ask for a payment via a gift card."
The sheriff's office mentioned that the Federal Trade Commission has information regarding gift card scams and how you can report these scams here.
