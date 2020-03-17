WALHALLA, SC - Oconee County deputies are warning people about a possible new scam in which scammers are pretending to represent a coronavirus hotline.
Deputies said a person reported receiving a call from an alleged Coronavirus Hotline and told by the caller that if they were on Medicare that they would eligible to receive a Coronavirus test kit.
The caller asked for the citizen’s address, phone numbers, social security number information, and a spouse’s name. The citizen did not provide any information to the caller.
“Scammers will use any trick in the book in order to steal someone’s personal identifying information, including using the current COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, in a news release. “Scammers will use a sense of urgency in an attempt to elicit a reaction from those they are trying to scam. The Sheriff’s Office recommends following the protocol and guideline recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control in regards to COVID-19 and if you have any questions about COVID-19 and the testing protocol, contact your healthcare professional. Always remember to never give out any personal identifying information or financial account information over the telephone regardless of the circumstances for which someone calls you. Any entity that you do business with has that information anyway and should have no need to require it from you.”
