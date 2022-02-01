SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are warning people about another scam in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The Office said the Irish gypsies from the North Augusta area are back in the county with a paving scam.
The Office said people need to be skeptical of anyone who may show up at their home unannounced with a deal that appears too good to be true.
People should also know to call deputies if they ask the salesman to leave and they don’t or delay themselves leaving.
