WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County is offering students the ability to attend a school other than the one they are zoned for.
The district said families who wish for their child to attend a school other than the one they are zoned for must complete a school choice application annually, even for those who are currently on school choice.
We're told applications will be accepted through Friday, June 3, 2022.
Any parent wishing to apply for school choice for an incoming kindergarten student will be able to do so during Kindergarten Pre-registration which opens on Tuesday, March 8, according to the district.
Parents can use the school zone locater tool to determine what school their child is zoned to attend.
The district mentioned the SDOC School Board Administrative Policy guidelines:
- Only students that reside in Oconee County are eligible for school choice.
- Transportation to a "choice of school" is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. Bus service is not an option.
- Principals will consider behavior, attendance and grades before approving applications.
- A lotter will be used to fill spaces if more applications are received than available space.
Please note, the district said attending a choice school may affect a student’s eligibility to participate in sports.
