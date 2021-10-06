GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The pandemic has caused another nationwide shortage but this time it's diapers. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson did some digging to see how the shortage is affecting our area.
A report from the National Diaper Bank Network revealed a diaper shortage is affecting about 33 percent of American households -- one in three families.
Abigail Woodward said she has seen the challenge first hand because her best friend is a new mom and had trouble in the store while shopping for diapers.
“There’s a specific type that she has to use because she’s allergic to most, and they didn’t have any so we had to go with something similar," said Woodward
Health experts in our community say this shortage is a critical need in our own backyard.
Dr. Kerry Sease with the Bradshaw Institute for Community Child Health and Advocacy says this diaper shortage can bring stress on your finances, issues with childcare if parents are required to provide diapers, and even challenge a parent's mental health if they're having problems taking care of their child's basic needs.
BICCHA holds distribution event quarterly to help family in need of diapers. Their last event was held in September. Over 3,000 families were helped.
"And to-date, as of last week, we distributed about 180,000 diapers to our community in the last year,” said Dr. Sease.
Cutting back on diaper usage or prolonged time in spoiled diapers could lead to problems beyond a simple rash.
“Potentially, if something could get in through broken down skin, there are some studies that show increase of urinary tract infections. Even some go on to show significance in a child’s development,” according to Dr. Sease.
If you or someone you know needs diapers, click here.
(1) comment
Please remove this article, this article will only cause parents to hoard more diapers; which will make it even harder for low-income and single parents to find diapers. Parents cannot afford the extra time searching for diapers at various stores nor the money of lost work hours searching for diapers, nor the extra stress. Please remove the article.
