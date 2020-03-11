Upstate doctor explains differences between Coronavirus, allergy symptoms

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Flowers on trees and greener grass are signs Spring is blooming and so is allergy season.
“Right now, it’s the tree pollen that’s really causing a lot of allergy symptoms," said Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento.
Sarmiento, an allergist, at the Allergic Disease & Asthma Center in Spartanburg County is doing routine checkups and taking calls about the Coronavirus.
“The most important question really is ‘Oh my God, I’m sneezing, I’m itching, is this the flu, Corona, or is this my allergies?’”
He says there are major differences regarding symptoms and posted them to help his patients.
“Since COVID-19 virus is very lung specific they go to your lungs, so mostly coughing, shortness of breath, and really difficulties of breathing," Sarmiento said.
However, for suspected allergy symptoms, he's asking patients if there's a history of allergies.
“Usually they don’t have any fever. Itching is the most predominately symptom. So, itchy eyes, itchy nose, the roof of your mouth itches, your ears and then watery eyes," Sarmiento said.
According to Medical News Today here are some myths regarding the Coronavirus:
-Spraying chlorine or alcohol on skin kills the virus in the body. This is not true, disinfectants work on surfaces not within the body
-Antibiotics kill Coronavirus. This is false. Antibiotics only kill bacteria not viruses
-Children cannot catch COVID-19. Not true. All age groups can become infected, but their symptoms tend to be less severe
