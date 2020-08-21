GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate doctor on Friday explained how COVID-19 deaths are reported to DHEC by hospital systems.
Dr. Marcus Blackstone, an internal medicine specialist with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, told reporters at a Grenville COVID-19 Update news conference that doctors report all deaths involving a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 to DHEC as a virus-related death. When asked if that meant the person who died may not have passed away as a direct result of the virus but had the virus at the time of death, Dr. Blackstone confirmed that was accurate.
Blackstone also confirmed that Greenville was seeing about 50 percent of the COVID-19 cases that it had only a few weeks earlier.
He warned that two areas of concern were church services and funerals, as positive case clusters had been linked to those activities in Greenville.
Blackstone encouraged people to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands often because these measures will also help prevent the spread of flu heading into the fall and winter months.
Dr. Eric Ossmann of Prisma Health also confirmed a downtrend in cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Greenville. Ossmann said in July there were more than 300 patients in Prisma hospitals. As of Friday, he said that number was below 150.
Ossmann encouraged people to remain vigilant about mask use and to avoid congregational settings to help keep curbing those COVID-19 numbers.
“If you’re sick, stay home. This will be incredibly important going into flu season,” Ossmann said.
Greenville Mayor Know White also thanked citizens for doing their part – wearing masks and social distancing.
“It is making a difference,” White said.
so actually if you are asymptomatic and die from falling down the stairs a positive wu flu test means they can add you to the list .
