GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Dr. Marcus Blackstone said Friday that members of the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard have been surveying potential sites to build temporary hospitals in Greenville in case they are needed.
Blackstone said during a city of Greenville news conference that the military is working with state leaders to identify sites that can be turned into temporary hospitals if traditional hospitals begin to overflow.
Blackstone said the sites can also be used by people who get the virus and may not necessarily need hospitalization but cannot be in their homes and risk spreading the virus to family members.
The facilities can also be used to shelter area homeless people who contract the virus, Blackstone said.
Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a CNN interview Friday morning that the Corps is doing this all across the country.
He described the process as follows:
"We go into a city and we see where is the slope of that curve and what's the bed shortage and then how to we build this facility. Your bigger question here probably is, what happens if this goes several, several months, how long do these facilities stay up? That's not my question to answer. We're mainly able to get them up and try to get the minimum essential we need before the demand and every single demand is different for every single city. But we don't have the ability and the time to be able to do it like everybody would like. I'm telling our guys, you got X amount of days, you get the mission-essential piece done by the time that mayor needs it done."
As of Friday morning, the Army Corps was building 8 hospitals and had plans to begin at least 10 more, Semonite said.
"As of this morning we're actually building eight hospitals and about 9600 beds that we are actually constructing. There's about another nine or 10 hospitals that we'll probably have done- I mean that are going to go under contract in the next 2 to 3 days. But because we had a standard design and then we site-adapted it, we actually went to some of the governors and the mayors and we said 'here's the approved design.' It's all been stamped by HHS, we had it through the federal governors, I mean the federal leadership, now take this design and you can build this yourself. The number we developed this morning, eight of these hospitals are actually built by states and mayors and that equates to about 5600 beds. So they can do it with their own contractors on the ground. So the whole point here was come up with a concept, an idea, and then ruthlessly push it down to the lowest level and let our leaders execute it on the ground."
