(FOX Carolina) -- Healthcare workers are seeing a trend they’re not too fond of, people staying away from hospitals because they’re afraid of the coronavirus.
Doctors at Bon Secours St. Francis said the risk of avoiding the virus is jeopardizing many people’s already existing health conditions, causing permanent effects.
Jenny Wehrs, Vice President of operations at Bon Secours St. Francis, said normally their emergency department would see 140 patients per day, they’re now seeing half that amount.
"It is frightening especially when you care about these patients.” Dr. Kathleen Woschkolup said.
Woschkolup is a neurologist and is concerned because she seen 30 to 50% less patients come in for strokes during this time.
"It’s not that people have suddenly stopped having strokes especially here in the stroke belt, it’s probably because of fear of coming in.
Which is concerning because strokes are a medical emergency and time is of the essence.
This doctor suggests there is only a four hour window and if patients aren’t giving doctors that time, the consequences can be deadly.
"We’ve actually had some patients who had previous heart history who have had chest pains, but we’re not wanting to come in because of fear of being exposed to something,” Wehrs said.
Wehrs said transparency is critical in order to keep the patient safe. She explains they have isolated areas in their emergency department to ensure that patient remains separated.
“We have certain sites set up so anything that is urgent care with a respiratory related issue is completely co-hoerted and separated from our general public."
Patients can interact with their doctors via my chart online. If patients do not have access to that technology, doctors will still see them inside of the hospital. They suggest continuing to take any prescribe medications, while understanding they have plans in place to keep medical facilities safe.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Victim of fatal shooting along Bates Crossing Road identified, homicide investigation underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.