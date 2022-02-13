MAULDIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Puppy love was in the air at an Upstate dog park.
Many people are celebrating their most loyal Valentine at the "Off the Chain" dog park bar.
Pups were showered with treats from local vendors and plenty of time to play.
"So, it's a day to spoil your pets, as your Valentine's Day. I want to support local vendors that do bandanas, treats, we have a training person here to offer some training," said Savannah Bradley, owner of Off the Chain dog park bar. "I feel like these events reach different clientele. We're always having more people come out, new people. We have a lot of regulars that come out this reaches and lets people know, all across Greenville."
Check out the "Off the Chain" dog park with your pup in Mauldin.
