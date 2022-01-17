GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his drive to end racial segregation in America.
Today is the 28th annual Unity Sports MLK celebration at 9 a.m. Monday. This year's theme is healthy people create healthy communities. This event will be streamed on the FOX Carolina Facebook page.
The City of Columbia and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation have announced this year’s celebration for Dr. King will be held virtually at 4:00 p.m. Monday. This will also be streamed on our Facebook page.
Postponed events
The City of Greenville's community clean up has been postponed due to weather. However, if you would like to volunteer you can contact the litter department.
Upstate Circle of Friends' Build a Community Garden event has been moved closer to President's Day.
Canceled events
The Children's Museum "I Have a Dream" MLK celebration at both the Greenville and Spartanburg locations are closed due to weather conditions. Organizers say all activities related to this event are canceled for the day.
