LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A driver has passed away after an early morning fatal collision along Hurricane Church Road, troopers say.
The collision happened around 9:45 a.m.
The vehicle was headed east, ran off the left side of the road, corrected, and then ran off the other side, unfortunately striking a tree.
The driver was seat belted, troopers say.
The identity of the driver has not been released yet.
