SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney's office said an Upstate man who pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to import illegal drugs into the Upstate, launder money, and conspiring with an inmate to have the prosecutor and a witness in his case killed has been sentenced to prison.
Detric McGowan, aka “Fat,” 47, of Piedmont, has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.
McGowan pleading guilty last year to participating in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol; possessing a kilogram or more of heroin with the intent to distribute; conspiring to launder money; obstruction of justice/witness tampering; and obstruction of justice/retaliation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
