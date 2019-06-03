GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – If you are a Duke Energy customer in South Carolina, your power bill is about to go up.
Duke Energy announced Monday that new rates became effective on June 1 for its 591,000 customers in the Upstate and other South Carolina counties.
A Duke spokesman said the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) approved the new 3.7 percent increase on May 21.
Duke said a typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will pay about $122.45 per month, with an increase of about $4.71.
Commercial and industrial customers will also see an average increase of around 1.6 percent.
Duke said the new, higher rates are still below the national average, “even after adjustments are made to reflect investments in cleaner, more reliable energy.”
PSCSC also approved a basic facility charge hike of $3.67 per month for Duke residential customers.
PREVIOUSLY - SC Public Service Commission directive calls Duke Energy execs 'tone deaf', makes ruling on mandatory monthly-fee hike
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.