BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina ) – An Eagle Scout from Spartanburg County has built and installed a blessing box outside a church in memory of his former pastor.
Ethan Cluney, 17, of troop # 9, built a blessing box for his Eagle scout project and his family said it was installed on Bible Church Road at the future home of Lifespring Church.
The Cluneys say the blessing box was dedicated to Pastor Tony Didway, who died in a wreck back in December 2018.
The box contains food and items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, small blankets, and other items that people in the community are free to take if needed.
The box will be maintained by Lifespring Church and donations can be made by anyone who wishes to add to the blessing box, the Cluneys said.
