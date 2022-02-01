GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - “The first time I got into the aircraft – a feeling of like, stress. You know that you will not be going back to Afghanistan for a very long time."
It’s a story of opportunity and perseverance; in short, the American dream.
It’s one that a young man Fox Carolina interviewed, whose name could not be used in order to protect his relatives still living in Afghanistan, said is miraculous he is even able to tell.
“Afghanistan, especially Kabul, was not a safe place for me," the young 21 year old refugee said. “Especially after the Taliban takeover, it was a great danger. The Taliban were seeking out all the people who stayed with and worked with US forces."
Our refugee interviewee told Fox Carolina that he is just one story of many from the 20-year long war. But he was on the front lines, working closely as an interpreter, translator, and contractor with our servicemen and women.
“I had to leave to save my life," he explained.
The journey from Kabul to Greenville is a long one, with stops in Qatar, Germany, and camp Atterbury in Indiana in between.
It was the plight of these refugees that moved 14-year-old Riverside Middle School student a Eric Chirolla, who took it upon himself to see that what was unfolding on his TV screen ended happily for some.
His Eagle Scout project came to fruition Monday, when Mauldin Troop 215 helped move two refugee families in.
“I’ve just been blown away at how quickly everything has happened," Chirolla told Fox Carolina. “It’s heartwarming to see that everybody is helping to donate to these complete strangers."
Working with Lutheran Services Carolinas, he says The Upstate community stepped up big: items like clothes, furniture, kitchen tools, bedding and more were all donated by many over the course of weeks and months. And they are still coming.
“It’s just going to be so impactful that they can like, get roots in this great country," the middle school Eagle Scout said about how what they're doing will go a long way.
The effort from the community is not lost on those who find themselves in a strange new land like our young refugee – with an entirely new life ahead of him.
“All I can say is: that’s a great help for us," he said, “for all the people coming into the USA."
He says he dreams of growing in his community, contributing positively with a chance he’s been given, and is grateful to the government, country, and local people that made it all possible.
“They are helping us in the beginning," he explained. “They are helping us with apartments, with jobs, and all the things. That’s a good thing, and I really appreciate that."
Lutheran Services Carolinas says they still need continued donations from the community for the several other families that will be relocating to the Upstate and Western North Carolina areas in the weeks to come. If you want to help, you can donate to Lutheran Services Carolinas.
Their website: https://lscarolinas.net/
Local Greenville branch located downtown: https://trinitylutheran.ws/
Regional Contact info:
1416 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.,
Salisbury, NC 28145
PO Box 947 | 704-637-2870 |
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.