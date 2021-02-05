GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- While Governor Henry McMaster says it's time to shift the focus away from vaccinating teachers and to getting them back in the classroom, an Upstate teacher says the two go hand-in-hand.
McMaster announced at a press conference on Thursday he wants school districts to submit plans to return to full in-person learning within the coming weeks. He's also requesting each district's vaccination plan, but said face-to-face instruction needs to happen first.
"We have lost significant learning progress by young people due simply being out of the classroom," McMaster said. "They must be in the classroom to learn. So we must fix this. This must change. It must change now. It must change quickly."
Greenville County Schools teacher Dr. Clifford Lee, who also serves on the South Carolina Education Association's board of directors, said vaccinating teachers would play a major role in improving grades.
"One of the things that we can do to improve the students' outcomes is to ensure that students have continuity in their experiences," Lee said. "One of the ways that we can ensure they have continuity is by giving these teachers vaccinations as soon as we can."
In some districts, like Laurens County School District 55, schools have had to go completely virtual because so many teachers were quarantining or isolating.
Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller has previously told FOX Carolina News it's been an issue for them as well. Administrators have had to fill in as substitutes at times.
South Carolina has struggled to recruit and retain teachers for several years. A recent report by the South Carolina Department of Education shows the pandemic isn't helping.
Almost 700 teaching and service positions were vacant at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, according to the report. That's up 143 from the previous school year.
Lee said making teachers feel more valued by prioritizing their place in the vaccine rollout could help combat that.
"One of the things we need to prioritize is making sure that these teachers feel safe and I think that a priority vaccination for teachers can go a long way to making sure that we can retain those great educators that we need in our classroom," Lee said.
So far 24 states have made vaccines available to some or all of their teachers.
Although lawmakers in Columbia have introduced legislation that would make teachers eligible, McMaster has already called the bill a "bad idea" as he said it could delay vaccinating older, more vulnerable populations.
As it stands, teachers are in Phase 1B. DHEC estimates the group will be eligible for vaccines in early spring.
