Generic Election Booth

Every voting booth was filled by Madison County voters Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, as they filled out their paper ballots in Ridgeland, Miss. Voters have a number of races to consider, including judiciary and federal offices and some local issues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several Upstate municipalities are holding elections on July 14 for races that were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of local races by county, with candidates listed.

Abbeville County

Town of Due West Special Election for Town Council

  • Charles Angel
  • Kitty Storey
  • Robert Surface

Abbeville County School Board Special Election

  • Only one candidate – Adam Rich

Anderson County

Town of Pelzer Special Election - Mayor

  • Margaret Jamison
  • Will Ragland
  • Harold Tennihill

Town of Pelzer Special Election - Town Council 

  • David Hatley
  • Donna Ide Gary
  • Garbo Pridmore

City of Anderson General Election

  • Council Seat 2 – Don Chapman
  • Council Seat 4 – Tony Stewart
  • Council Seat 6 – Rick Laughridge
  • County At Large Seat 8 – John M Roberts

Cherokee County

Greater Gaffney Fire District Referendum

  • May the Gaffney Fire Protection Area raise its millage cap from 12 mills to 16 mills for the purpose of providing funds for purchasing additional needed equipment for the Gaffney Fire Protection Area, providing funds for the increased operating expenses of the Gaffney Fire Protection Area, and defraying other expenses incurred by the Gaffney Fire Protection Area in providing fire protection services within the Gaffney Fire Protection Area? All qualified electors desiring to vote in favor of the millage cap increase for the stated purposes shall vote YES. All qualified electors opposed to the millage cap increase for the stated purposes shall vote NO.

Cherokee County Treasurer Primary

  • Ryan Thomas, Republican
  • Sheena Camp Fowler, Republican

Greenville County

City of Mauldin Special Election: Council Seat 3

  • John J Mazzaro
  • James Kennedy
  • Jason Kraeling

Greenwood County

Ninety Six School Board General Election – School Trustee District 52

  • Richard Jones
  • Demarco Williams
  • Ray Anthony Pilgrim
  • Rickey Werts
  • Kevin Campbell

Ware Shoals School Board General Election, School Trustee 51

  • Cody Quinn
  • Genie McDill
  • Joey Ward
  • Andy Peanut Wood

Laurens County

Laurens District 55 School Trustee Seat 4

  • Mike Hughes
  • Betty Ann Neely
  • Keith Tripp

Spartanburg County

Roebuck Area Fire District – tax levy referendum

Spartanburg Metro B Water District – 1 commission seat

  • William C (Chris) Threatt

Mayo Area Fire District – 1 commission seat.

  • Jessie Farron Tucker

Pacolet Special Election for Mayor

  • Ned T Camby
  • Josephine Reid McBeth
  • Brian E Motts

Spartanburg County School District 3 Bond referendum.

INFO:

0:49 Spartanburg County School District 3 proposes referendum to pay for local schools

NOTE: voting location change: eligible voters of Glendale Fire Precinct will cast their votes at School District 3 Administration building at 3535 Clifton Glendale Road and eligible voters in the Eastside Baptist Precinct will cast their votes at Jesse Boyd Elementary School located at 1505 Fernwood Glendale Road.

Union County

Town of Jonesville Council

  • Ronnie Jenkins
  • Ronald Young
  • Preston Bennett
  • Ann Queen
  • Watershed Commissioner
  • Doris Kelley
  • Patricia Buice

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.