COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina say crews from four cooperatives in the state are heading to Alabama to help crews there in the wake of Hurricane Sally.
ECSC says the crews total 27 lineworkers making the trek, with each crew comprised of 2-5 members. The Upstate is represented among these cooperatives.
The following cooperatives are sending crews to Alabama on Friday, September 18:
- Black River Electric Cooperative (3 crews)
- Laurens Electric Cooperative (1 crew)
- Newberry Electric Cooperative (1 crew)
- York Electric Cooperative (2 crews)
All crews will work with Baldwin Electric Membership Cooperative in Summerdale, Ala., which is located about 20 miles north of Gulf Shores, Ala. The Gulf Shores area was where Sally made landfall Wednesday morning, devastating the area and taking down 97% of Baldwin Electric's system.
The ECSC is the state association of electric cooperatives across South Carolina. The association says more than 1.5 million residents across all 46 counties use power from cooperatives, and the co-ops themselves make up the state's largest power system with more than 70,000 lines of power across 70% of the state.
