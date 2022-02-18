Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County said Tamassee-Salem Elementary School will have early dismissal Friday morning.
The school district said students will dismiss at 9:45 a.m. due to broken water lines in the area.
We're told buses will leave the school shortly after 9:45 a.m.
Please call the school for any questions about student pick-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.