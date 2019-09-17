PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) For the last forty years, the American Heart Association has been awarding financial grants to schools throughout the country in an effort to promote heart healthy programs, and make whole-body wellness a priority.
This year, they announced that Mount Lebanon Elementary School in Pendleton is among those recipients. The association says they granted $2,500 to the school for new PE training and exercise equipment.
"This is such a great honor for their school, and speaks to their commitment to improve health," said the AHA.
Of the 170 schools who received grants from AHA, Mount Lebanon is the only to be recognized from the Upstate - and one of just three from the entire state of South Carolina.
“We are incredibly proud to see an Upstate school represented as one of our Kids Heart Challenge award recipients” said Kelly Wilkins, Executive Director of the American Heart Association. “Schools are a critical link in providing the foundation for cardiovascular wellness in our community. With the addition of the grant program, teachers gain access to funds to take their efforts to the next level, making an even greater impact on their students, families and local communities.”
To learn more about the American Heart Association, visit their website.
MORE NEWS:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Greenville in October
Police investigating after 30 sets of keys, SUV stolen from Spartanburg Auto Mall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.