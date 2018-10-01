TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Monday recognized two Upstate schools, among five total in South Carolina, as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018.
Tigerville Elementary in Taylors and Mount Lebanon Elementary in Pendleton received National Blue Ribbon honors.
The recognition is based on schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a news release. Tigerville becomes the 15th school in the Greenville County School District to win National Blue Ribbon status.
Mount Lebanon Elementary School, part of Anderson School District Four, is now the first elementary school in the country to receive AdvancED’s coveted STEM Certification, and the National Blue Ribbon School designation as an Exemplary High Performing School.
Other South Carolina schools honored today included Beech Hill Elementary (Summerville), Fort Mill High School (Fort Mill), and York Preparatory Academy (Rock Hill).
