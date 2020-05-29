(FOX Carolina) - The President and CEO of Vital Care EMS confirmed an Upstate EMS worker has died.
Below is the full statement from Jennifer Springer.
Vital Care EMS has lost a dear friend and valued colleague. John Paul Granger was an exceptional employee who was dedicated and committed to the profession of being a first responder. John Paul was a remarkable young man who was highly respected by all of our Vital Care family. He will be deeply missed. We respect the privacy of the family during this tough time. Our hearts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with here at Vital Care.
A Gofundme launched to benefit Granger's family claims he passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
