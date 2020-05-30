(FOX Carolina) - An Upstate EMS company confirmed one of their own passed away after a heroic fight with COVID-19.
According to Vital Care EMS, John Paul Alonzo Granger, 22, of Piedmont passed away on May 26.
In a statement from Granger's employers, they describe him as a selfless person. John Paul, or JP, graduated from high school and began driving an ambulance in Greenville and worked his way toward becoming an EMT.
They say he adopted a life motto of, "I gave up my life to learn how to save yours."
JP's colleagues described him as a kind and caring spirit, who loved his family, friends, and rescue dog, Shadow.
"He loved his family so much and was loved by all. What a fitting way to live your life. His kind spirit will live on forever and the mark that he left on this world will never be erased," Vital EMS said in a statement.
A GoFundMe has been set up in JP's name. His family and friends hope it will encourage the caring efforts of individuals in becoming "first responder heroes themselves," and help EMT's and paramedics throughout South Carolina.
Below is a full statement from Jennifer Springer, President and CEO of Vital Care EMS:
Vital Care EMS has lost a dear friend and valued colleague. John Paul Granger was an exceptional employee who was dedicated and committed to the profession of being a first responder. John Paul was a remarkable young man who was highly respected by all of our Vital Care family. He will be deeply missed. We respect the privacy of the family during this tough time. Our hearts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with here at Vital Care.
Another GoFundMe was launched to help Granger's family during this trying time.
