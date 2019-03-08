GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenwood County emergency medical technician took a picture of a suicide victim and posted it on his Facebook page, according to Department of Health and Environmental Controls investigators.
According to DHEC investigators, Trevor Sizemore, an EMT with Greenwood County Emergency Medical Services, had responded Oct. 8, 2017, with another EMS employee to a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
After the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Sizemore took a picture of the body and posted it to Facebook, according to DHEC investigators.
DHEC documents say it determined Sizemore committed misconduct by “revealing confidences entrusted to him in the course of medical attendance” and “misconduct by failing to comply with the confidentiality provisions of the state EMS Act, which state that the identity of a patient must be treated as confidential.”
In response to Mr. Sizemore's misconduct, both DHEC personnel and Mr. Sizemore signed the Consent Order acknowledging the actions, and agreed to the terms of the Order, which includes a $500 monetary penalty and ethics training.
