(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - Generations Group of Fountain Inn announced Friday that it received national accreditation from the Council on Accreditation.
Generations Group is a residential facility that treats adolescent boys who have suffered from abuse.
The Council on Accreditation measured Generations Group's practices against the industry's best practices and awarded Generations Group with national accreditation. On its website, the Council on Accreditation says that receiving national accreditation, "signifies that an organization or program meets standards of quality set forth by the accrediting body".
This is the fourth time Generations Group has achieved this level of accreditation. The process took 14 months to complete and included submission of over 239 documents for review, along with a week-long site visit.
Generations Group has been working to stop the cycle of abuse in the Upstate for over 25 years. 950 families have received help through Generations Group. According to the group's press release, 98% of boys who successfully complete the program are "forever removed from the cycle of abuse".
