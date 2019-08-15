Alex Flynn and baby Walker

Alex Flynn and baby Walker are doing great and celebrating three generations of sharing the same birthday!

 (Family photo/ August 15, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three members from three different generations are now all sharing the same birthday, and they're right here in the Upstate!

The Batson family welcomed Walker Lee Flynn into the world on August 15, 2019 at a local hospital. The newest member of the family follows mother Alex Batson Flynn's footsteps, but it was Alex's father Scott Batson who got the pattern started.

We're told both Walker and Alex are doing fantastic, and the family will be taking professional photos on Friday to celebrate this new addition to the family.

