SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Looking into one Seneca couple's living room, it's hard to believe anyone came out alive. The ceiling is caving in and the walls crushed.
Early Monday morning Debra McGuffin and Darrell Bolin were inside asleep, when they heard a boom.
"I woke up and I couldn't find him and when I went to the hall I noticed that everything was coming down," McGuffin said. "So I pushed aside the staircase to the attic to pull him out."
Once she got him out, they made their way to this front bedroom where they were trapped. They could feel the pouring rain leaking in on them.
Suddenly, they heard voices, and saw flashlights from their neighbors checking on them.
"Praise the Lord they helped us, they came to help us get out of the window," McGuffin said.
Once they were out they saw the extent of the damage, realizing their home was a total loss.
"My pictures, all the sentimental things, my grandmother's rocker are all gone," she said. "All things that can't be replaced but then I thought about all of the blessings that I did have."
One of those blessings would turn out too be an Upstate family who is volunteering to help with the clean up.
"Red Cross put them in for two nights, this is their last night so we're just here to help in any way that we can," said Christa Gentry. "Just simple things that you just wouldn't think about but are just in desperate need."
They're a family, accepting volunteers. They started an organization called Real Assist. They already starting clearing limbs and debris and next they will get a crane to help lift the tree that's now in their living room.
"The fact that people are so grateful that other people are coming, they are so happy just to see something because there's not a lot of hope in this community," Gentry said.
As for Debra, it feels like being rescued again.
"It was just God's way of sending and I know I've got more work I need to do," she said.
Real Assist is looking for volunteers or donations including bagged lunches, water or Gatorade to hand out to those in need.
If you need help or want to volunteer, text (864) 434-6198. They are going around Seneca to help with downed trees and repairs all free of charge.
