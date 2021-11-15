Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - November is lung cancer awareness month and an Upstate family is honoring a veteran who passed away following an unexpected diagnosis, while
also raising awareness about lung cancer in non-smokers.
Supporters teed off at the "Tigers for Troops" golf tournament to help raise money for a memorial scholarship in his name.
Mike Smalley was an "all in" Clemson fan. His family says his blood ran orange, and as a US Navy veteran, he was proud of the school's military heritage.
"He loved Clemson. He loved the university and was a big tiger fan. The last time he came to Clemson was in November 2016 and he got to go to the Military Appreciation Day game. He got to go out on the field with all of his other veteran friends and be a part of that," Mike Smalley's mom, Debby Mills said.
Debby Mills said her son passed away too soon, and too young, the following year just 10 months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. He was only 44 years old and had no known risk factors.
According to the American Cancer Society, as many as 20% of people who die from this type of cancer each year have never smoked.
"To say, I can't get lung cancer because I don't smoke is just not true anymore. We are seeing it more in non-smokers," Dr. Robert Siegel, Medical Director with Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center said.
Even while sick with cancer, Mills said her son was still paying off his student loans, and her family wanted to help make college more affordable for vets at Clemson University.
"I knew that this would be something that he really would want to have done since he was always looking out for how can I help other people," Mills said.
In 2019, Mike's family started a scholarship in his honor to help other student veterans pay for college. This year, they decided to make the scholarship into a $25,000 endowment. The Clemson University Student Veterans Association donated all proceeds from the 'Tigers for Troops' golf tournament to help them get closer to their goal.
Find out more about the Mike M. Smalley Veterans Memorial Scholarship here: https://www.clemson.edu/studentaffairs/case/smalley.html
