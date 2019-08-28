(FOX Carolina) Skylar Miles says the day her little brother came into the world was extra special. She and Laken Miles were born on the same day--14 years apart.
"It was an unexpected birthday gift," she told Fox Carolina.
But the unexpectedness also worked against little Laken.
"The first thing back then was--is he going to make it?" mother Bekcy Miles said.
Beckey remembers every detail. Laken was just over a pound and a half. And only 12 inches long.
"We put it [a koozie] on Laken. He was actually able to fit in here, I mean his little head fit through the hole and all. And this was too big for him," Becky explained. A Clemson jersey koozie was Laken's Halloween costume at just a few weeks old.
Doctors told the family Laken had asymmetric lungs, and the prognosis was dim.
"There was nothing we could do. We couldn't do a lung transplant or nothing. We were gonna just have to wait and wait," Skylar said.
In 10 months, with the help of a trac and constant medical attention, Laken went from 1 pound to 15. But in the end--his lungs were tired.
"I was in the room with him. And he just looked at me, and closed his eyes...And turned his head. And that was it," said Becky through misty eyes.
"I felt like he was peaceful when he went," Skylar added.
Heartbroken--the family story could have ended there. But Skylar--just 14 at the time--had other plans.
"I got to thinking: if you're under 3, you don't get to come in at all to see your sibling. So I wanted to do something--and that's when I started my siblings group called Laken's Heroes."
With the help of social media, Skylar started a book drive for kids in the NICU, and the siblings who she says also deserve to feel special.
"Siblings are stuck out in the waiting room. And she says she knows what it feels like," Becky added.
Now they're collecting new toys.
"Laken was alive for 319 days exactly," Skylar explained.
And she thinks that number---is perfect.
"So I would like to be able to be able to give back 319 things to the nicu babies and the kids...to make them smile," she said.
Now headed to college, Skylar is enrolling to study respiratory therapy--another thing she says she owes to her brother.
"I would hope he'd be proud," she said.
Her mom couldn't be more proud either.
"I think he would be happy," said Becky. "And that's what he would want--is for us to go on."
