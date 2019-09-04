Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is $1 million richer after stopping to fill up with gas when their low fuel light came on.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a man stopped at the Corner Mart #53 on Highway 101 in Greer to fill up and buy a lottery ticket to take home to his wife who he said, "never remembers to put gas in the car."
The man purchased a ticket in the $10 Millionaire Series game and hit the jackpot.
According to the man's wife, she said her husband looked like he was about to have a heart attack when they discovered they had won.
To celebrate, the family from Taylors says they are planning a trip to Disney World.
The gas station that sold the winning ticket will get $10,000. Two $1 million top prizes remain in the game.
When cashing in their ticket, lottery officials say the wife told them, "I'm never putting gas in the car again."
