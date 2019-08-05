COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The reality that no one ever wants to face – loosing a loved on due to a mass shooting.
Unfortunately, that’s the case for one upstate family. Vanessa Oglesby- Weeks and her family lives in Cowpens.
27-year-old Lois Oglesby was one of the nine victims killed in the Dayton, Ohio shooting Saturday night.
Vanessa says one of her cousins texted her asking if they were related to Lois due to the last name. After reaching out to various family members, and finally an aunt in Ohio, the worst of her fears were confirmed Monday morning.
For family that is living in Ohio, the grief has struck them pretty hard.
"They're completely tore up, the whole family. She said everybody, of course, is in an uproar,” Vanessa said.
Maybe the worst of this tragic ordeal is that Lois was a young mother of two children, a six-year-old and an infant.
"You know everybody's devastated, she just came off maternity leave,” she said.
Although blood related, Vanessa tells FOX Carolina she didn’t know much about Lois. Different generations and road miles played a part in that.
"I know her father more than I know her, and it's really sad because I really didn't get to meet her per say, said Vanessa. "So, we're kind of distant cousins but we're still kin because she carries the Oglesby name as I do."
There is a fundraiser for Lois' family, those interested can donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.