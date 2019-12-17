ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Holly rogers says her 3-year-old daughter Blakeli meant more to their family than she'll ever know.
"The closest thing to perfection that anyone could ever want to be around," she said when asked what Blakeli meant to her family.
"She made every day better."
Her mom says Blakeli was sassy, but gentle. Grateful, loving, and full of laughter.
"I think i'm taking it second by second. Minute by minute. Hour by hour," Holly said.
In late November, the family took a vacation to Charlotte for a weekend of fun at Great Wolf Lodge.
"Sunday she developed a seal-like, croup-like cough," Rogers explained.
Eventually though, things got so bad they went to the ER, where tests were run.
"Antibiotics, you know, chest x-rays, neck x-rays, that kind of thing" Rogers recalled.
She was told Blakeli had para-influenza and possibly pneumonia.
Para-influenza causes upper respiratory issues and is seen a lot in young children.
"She just said, 'mommy please help me,' and I don't know if I'll ever forget that entire phrase in my whole life."
Treatment didn't work and things declined quickly. Eventually, doctors suggested a breathing tube and life support.
Holly was worried.
"But I never expected to not bring my daughter home," she said.
Blakeli passed away on December 2nd from the upper respiratory complications.
Death from para-influenza is rare, and Holly says they're numb.
"I still don't feel like it's real. I feel like she's still on vacation...and that she's gonna come back," Holly said through tears.
Her son Jett says he misses his sister more and more every day.
But also told us the family is trying to stay strong for her.
Holly, meanwhile, has a message for all parents who might find themselves in a similar situation:
"Just be aware," she urged.
"And don't be afraid to take your children and get them checked--whether you feel like you're being hyper vigilant...Just make sure that you're doing what's in the best interest of your child."
