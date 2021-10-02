GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Exactly one year ago on Saturday, Dalton Taylor was killed during a hit-and-run in Spartanburg County.
"He was so many things in one. He had a big heart, he had so many friends. He impacted so many people's lives," said his sister Jenna Taylor.
While he may be gone, the effect he had on people is still extremely alive.
"You could be having the worst day and he would just come up to you and make it your best day. He knew how to make you smile and laugh. He never really had a whole lot and he made the best out of what he had," added Jenna.
Troopers say Taylor was hit on his moped by another vehicle the night of Oct. 2, 2020 along SC 11 and then left for dead.
"I'm disgusted and that man should be put away and I'm more mad right now than I was then I believe, as each day goes by," said Dalton's Aunt Stacey Taylor.
As we reported, Troopers arrested the driver, Randall Price, charging him with hit-and-run resulting in death.
Court records show Price got out on a $75,000 surety bond, which was posted in early Nov. 2020.
"It's just not fair that I lost my only son, our only son, he's gone. He was the only grandson and he's not ever coming back to us you know," said Dalton's Mom Cindy Taylor.
As the family waits for a trial, all they have are photos and memories.
Gathering at a favorite spot of Dalton's, one where his sister says they used to walk and fish often.
"All we want is justice, justice for our child," pleaded Cindy.
Price was last in court in August, no trial date has been scheduled as of yet.
