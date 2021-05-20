Inman, SC (FOX Carolina) - May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month and this week people across the state joined others around the nation to put a spotlight on a rare form of childhood cancer.
Monday was DIPG Awareness Day and it hits home for one Upstate family fighting to find a cure for their daughter.
We first told you about Ava Woodard's story last year after she was diagnosed with DIPG. It's a rare form of childhood cancer and only about 200 to 400 children in the United States are diagnosed each year. The survival rate is less than 1% and the amount of funding for research is minimal.
According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, only 4% of the billions of dollars the government spends each year on cancer research goes toward treating childhood cancer. Ava Woodard hopes that will soon change.
“It’s unfair that childhood cancer only gets 4%. I think that it should be fifty-fifty. It should be even, and it should be fair for all us kids," 10-year-old Ava said.
No matter what life throws at Ava, her mom said strength and courage shine through.
“She has shown me that she’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. She could go from being sick and vomiting to standing up and saying mom I’m not letting that stop me! Let’s go," Rhoda Woodard said.
Ava threw out the first pitch at the Chapman High School baseball game on Wednesday night to help raise awareness about DIPG. Coach Fusaro and his team showed their support by wearing Ava's Army shirts at the game.
"DIPG is underfunded, and we want to bring awareness to that. We want her to experience the highs of a high school baseball game, and also the highs of the community here supporting her," Coach Steven Fusaro said.
Ava has been part of two clinical trials and has faith for what’s ahead.
"God's got this is what I say," Ava said.
Ava and her family invite the community to Ava’s Army parade this weekend. It starts at 2:30 on Sunday afternoon in downtown Inman.
