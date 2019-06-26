ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Before they even saw a car they were threatened, beaten and afraid for their lives. It all happened at an Anderson apartment complex.
The victim's wish to remain anonymous but the woman told us they had let the apparent seller know they had the cash in hand. She believes that's what led to the attack.
She said when they first pulled up, a young man approached the car and a few minutes later another man approached from the other side with a gun, pointing it at the woman's fiance.
"I thought that he was going to die," she said. "I thought the kid was going to shoot him because he wasn't getting the money."
She said they were in a truck so her son was right in between them. At one point the gun was pointed at all three of them, so she had to react.
"When it started happening I threw my son into the floorboard and put my legs on top of him," she said.
According to the victims, the man was eventually able to point the gun up and hop a curb so they could get out of there. She believes the attack was all about the money they had on them.
She said she'll never use the app again and she wants this to be a warning for those that do.
"Absolutely meet at the police station and let the police know that you are there," she said.
