UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is looking for any leads in finding a family member who went missing from the Florida panhandle earlier in November.
The family of Dennis "Slack" Keisler tells FOX Carolina he moved down to Florida a few years ago from Union. However, the last they heard from him was on November 4th at 9:42 a.m. Family members say he texted them he was looking for new shoes and took a job to do roofing estimates with men he met up with.
Keisler is 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown hair and a mustache, along with two tattoos: a fox named "Mr. Slack" is on his upper left arm, and "Born Loser" is on his right arm.
He was driving a light brown early-2000s Ford F-150 with an extended cab. His family believes he was sleeping in his truck.
While his last known physical address was in Bradenton, Florida, he is believed to be in the Panhandle region. He may also be in Panama City or elsewhere in Bay County, Florida. He also has family in Jacksonville, Florida.
Anyone with information on Keisler's whereabouts should call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112.
