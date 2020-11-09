TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- Constance Kiger says that almost 2 weeks, and dozens of hours of clean up later, she’s trying to hold it together.
“I don’t feel strong right now,” she told Fox Carolina. “I’ve had to work all week knowing that, you know, I still don’t have a home to come back to.“
Her home, literally ripped into pieces by a falling tree during hurricane Zeta storms, has been declared a total loss by her insurance. They’ve decided to give her a camper for 60 days.
“They are going to move it down here so we can be near the animals, but as far as the tree cleanup, they are not going to do anything,” Kiger explained.
After that, it’s back to square one.
“My two-year-old just doesn’t understand,“ she continued. “She just wants to go home. She keeps saying go. And it’s just as upsetting as it can be to become homeless overnight.“
Constance says she barely escaped, sprinting out of the house with her two-year-old daughter in her arms literally right as the tree fell into her home and grazed her on the way out.
“People can still help,“ she said. “I know it’s a rough time for everybody all around, but we still have all these trees, and we are doing the best we can.“
She and her family have a go fund me, and a PayPal, and say your donations may be their only hope. They know they face and uphill battle, but also say, they are happy to still have their lives.
“We are definitely going to church on Sunday,“
Kiger said.
You can donate to Constance and her family through either GoFundMe or PayPal.
