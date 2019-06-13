SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Amber Loudermilk has welcomed three children into the world so far: two boys and one girl. She's now expecting another boy, due in July. But there will be someone important missing from this special moment, so Amber and her husband Derrick will be naming their new son to honor the man missing from this moment.
That man? Dr. Stanley Rampey.
Dr. Rampey was one of the two men who tragically died after a plane he was flying in from Oconee County to New Smyrna Beach, Florida on June 13. Dr. Rampey served under the Prisma health system, practicing family medicine at Seneca Medical Associates. He was also an OB/GYN, and had helped Amber welcome her first two children into the world; Amber's third child was born earlier than expected, so Dr. Rampey wasn't present to help there.
But Dr. Rampey's history with the Loudermilk family is extensive, specifically with Derrick; Amber tells us Dr. Rampey was Derrick's doctor for 27 years.
To say the family is deeply connected with Dr. Rampey is an understatement. To say the loss of a beloved doctor is painful is equally understated as well. Amber had seen him this past Monday, June 10, for herself and her daughter. The last time they spoke was over the phone the next day about test results.
Then on Wednesday, tragedy hit.
Amber tells us Dr. Rampey was excellent with kids and made sure they were being good. But more importantly, she tells us he wouldn't leave a patient unsatisfied.
Dr. Rampey's history and dedication to the Loudermilk family and to all he served will not soon be forgotten.
And for the Loudermilk family, his memory will live on in the newest addition to their family: Grady Rampey Loudermilk.
