GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - "She's alone, and, um....we're stuck. We don't really know what to do. And she doesn't really have anyone to go to. So we're trying to get her out of there."
Brooke Prince says it felt inevitable. But her family is still in shock.
"If definitely came as a shock when it actually happened," she said of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "We'd been talking about it for years."
As Russian forces push deeper into the Ukraine, her family's prayers reside with her 83-year-old grandmother, Halyna, living, in Kyiv, who she says they are on the phone with day and night.
"We were trying to get my mom to the Ukraine about a week ago, before they invaded," Brooke explained. "I'm glad it didn't work out, but my grandma is just in hysterics. It's scary."
Brooke says her mom came to the US more than 2 decades ago, leaving her grandparents in the Ukraine. Halyna is old enough to remember how things were in the the now-dissolved Soviet Union. Brooke says she also hears about it from her mom and older brother.
"She tells me the stories," Prince said. "It's...it's insane. It's total control--it's terrifying."
"It's not something I would ever want to experience, and I know no one else would want to experience," she added.
After her grandfather Nikolay passed, she told FOX Carolina they had planned to bring Halyna to live with them.
"It's taken a while to get everything processed for my grandmother," Brooke said.
Then, just 2 days ago, the unthinkable happened.
"I've seen a lot of heartache," said Brooke's boyfriend, Elijah Toney. "I've seen...a lot of desperation and hurt through this crisis that's been going on."
Elijah adds that it was Brooke who had the idea of posting on social media to explain her grandmother's situation.
"It's really been humbling in a sense--to call upon the community for help," he said.
The response has been overwhelming.
"I've had so many people, even people I don't even know, doing research, and like, finding organizations that can help." Brooke said.
"I just hope that, you know, Russia will stop," she added. "Stop the invasion. That someone will stop them."
Brooke says that although things looks bleak, she feel emboldened by the support from everyone who has messaged her, and hopes that the support from everyone with manifest itself in to a solution for her grandma.
And for other families in similar situations, she has a message.
"Community is a really powerful thing, and you're not going to expect the response you're going to get, but people care. And they want to help," she told FOX Carolina.
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.