ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sandra Coffman now spends her days working with goats at Split Creek Farm. She is a co-owner of the goat dairy farm, but she spent 23 years working with the Capitol Police.
"They are well-trained they probably are one of the best trained in the United States of America on handling crowds and demonstrations and massive amounts of arrests, they deal with demonstrations all the time," Coffman said.
Coffman retired in 2013 after having earned the rank of deputy chief.
"The United States Capitol Police has exclusive law enforcement authority over the entire legislative branch, that's Congress exclusively," she explained.
Coffman said she believes "layer after layer" of protection "broke down" during the standoff on Wednesday when several Pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the US Capitol while Congress was working to certify the presidential election results.
"I think the United States Capitol Police went from an offense mode today to a defensive mode and that's an unfortunate situation for any law enforcement agency to be in is to be in a pure defensive posture trying to hold their ground. And I think they probably did the very best they could today, and they got outnumbered."
President Trump and numerous lawmakers spoke out, asking the demonstrators to leave the Capitol, but it took several hours for officials to secure the building.
A curfew went into effect in Washington, DC at 6 p.m. Wednesday and the National Guard was also called in to help maintain order.
"What I can tell you is I'm sure continuity of government operations were put into effect today to ensure that our legislative process was able to continue," Coffman said of the day's events. "That's about all I can say without going into anything classified."
