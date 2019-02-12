WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) A family-owned farm in the Upstate is looking for help after a beloved part of the family was shot and injured last month.
SaBill Farms LLC in Westminster took to Facebook Monday seeking answers after their 'livestock guardian' was shot on their own property.
According to the post, Koda was shot in the morning hours of January 21 in their front pasture on W. Bennett Road.
According to a report from Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Koda was initially taken to Magley Animal Hospital who initially believed the dogs injuries were from a Coyote.
It wasn't until the dog's leg wasn't healing that the family returned to the vet on February 8 and x-rays revealed Koda's front leg was shattered, with a .22 caliber bullet lodged in the dog's leg.
Koda's leg was given a cast, and according to the family, is healing.
They're asking anyone who may have information about what happened please call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111 or fill out an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.
