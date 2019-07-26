UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said warrants were signed for a woman accused of dumping a cup of iced tea on a customer through the Bojangles drive-thru window.
According to police, the incident happened Thursday at the restaurant on Rice Avenue.
They were called to the restaurant just after noon and met with the victim, a 20-year-old woman. Police said the woman she went to Bojangles to order two cups of tea. She claimed she was cut off by another car at the drive-thru line and honked her horn.
The victim told police when she got to the window, the worker complained about her blowing her horn and she accused the worker of dumping the cups of ice and tea on her.
Police said the victim was covered in tea and more was in her car. They spoke to two other workers in the restaurant who told them they had seen the suspect dump the tea out the window.
Police said they also spoke to the worker, a 44-year-old woman, who said she had difficulty taking orders because the victim was blowing her horn and admitted to dumping one cup of tea on the victim.
Police said a warrant was signed charging the worker with assault and battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.