GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a seven-year-old boy brought a gun to Mitchell Road Elementary School.
Reports reveal he showed the gun to other first graders throughout the day.
During the investigation, deputies found the student's father accidentally put the gun inside of his backpack the night before.
They say the 7-year-old later unloaded the gun, put the bullets in a Ziploc bag, and hid it under a nightstand at his grandmother's house before sneaking the gun back into his bag.
Deputies say he then took the gun to school the next day and it wasn't discovered until the end of the school day. Multiple students saw the boy had a gun, but only one student came forward.
The father was never charged, leaving many wondering why.
"In this case it was legally possessed and it wasn't in a position where it was unlawfully stored," said Lt. Ryan Flood. "We can only enforce the laws that exist and the circumstances with how that gun ended up in the students backpack. It was a complete accident. There was no malicious intent."
