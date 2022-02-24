SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The war in Ukraine is causing concern for many people across the world, but especially here at home. Many, if not all, members at New Life Ukrainian Church in Spartanburg have family and friends concerned as the violent war wages.
It’s a heartbreaking and sad affair to watch from afar for Nikolay Smal. He resettled in the United States decades ago.
“In 1989, we were like a refugee from the former Soviet Union,” Smal, a member of the pastoral team, said.
Members of the church have been emotional and tearfully praying for peace.
We spoke with political science professor, Brent Nelsen, from Furman University about what’s happening.
“The Ukrainian military was never going to be able to withstand a full onslaught of the Russian armed forces,” Nelsen said.
He believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to bring to two countries together as one again before they separated in 1991.
“I think he’s trying to make sure that happens, and he’s doing it forcefully,” Nelsen told us.
“We remember the dangers,” Vadin Smal, associate pastor at NLUC said. “What we are looking at is Putin right now and we are saying we don’t want that.”
Dangers the father and son called oppressive, criminal, and deadly.
Sanctions have been imposed against Russia from the US and other countries. However, the Smals believe more can be done.
