SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) — An Upstate father and frontline worker is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to his wife, Robert Barrios has been in ICU at Anmed for nearly two weeks.
“The doctors talked to him and was like you’re not going to be able to walk out. You don’t have the strength. You don’t have the oxygen and if you go home you won’t make it,” Summer Barrios said.
According to Barrios, her husband is currently sedated and on a ventilator.
“When you see your loved one struggling to breathe and you have to drop him off at an ER, remember our story because it hit us hard and out of nowhere,” Barrios said.
Summer said her husband is a selfless person who always puts her and their daughter first, and its hard not being by his side when he needs her most.
Barrios said she hasn’t been able to talk to her husband since he was put on a ventilator.
“He called me really early in the morning and says they’re putting me on a ventilator and says I love you then hangs up.”
While doctors and nurses work tirelessly to save her husband’s life, Summer said his body is tired after weeks of fighting the disease.
“They said they’re doing everything they can to make sure that he recovers but he’s still struggling to fight this.”
Summer said her husband has worked on the frontline throughout the pandemic. She said he put his own health at risk, and is now fighting to survive.
“He was in shipping and receiving so he was constantly dealing with truckers coming in dropping stuff off. He was right there on the frontlines.”
Along with the emotional burden, Summer said the financial strain has hit them hard.
Summer said Robert is their only source of income and she’s trying to figure out how she and her daughter will her by.
"I'm having to think about what to give up and what not to pay. We’re at risk of losing our only vehicle. I don’t know how to manage and make sure our basic needs are met,” Barrios said.
The family has setup a gofundme to help with medical and personal expenses. Find out more here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dad-fighting-for-his-life-from-covid?utm_source=instagram&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=social
