BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Boiling Springs Fire Chief was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pickup on the night of July 4, according to the SC Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happed on Parris Bridge Road.
A 2017 Ford Explorer registered to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, and being driven by Scott Miller, veered to miss a slow-moving vehicle and struck a Ford F-150 head-on, troopers said.
Miller and both people inside the F-150 were taken to the hospital with injuries. All three are expected to recover.
Troopers said Miller was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
Boiling Springs Fire Department's website lists Miller as the fire chief.
MORE NEWS - Police: Man died after suffering serious injury to head while trying to shoot fireworks in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.