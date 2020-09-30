CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire District is asking the community to keep BSFD Fire Chief Steve Graham and his family in their thoughts and prayers after the sudden death of his son, Matt Graham.
BSFD shared a photo of Matt on Facebook. Matt was a firefighter with Charleston Fire Department.
The Charleston Fire Department also posted about the loss:
Our hearts were filled with sadness this morning as we learned of the passing of CFD Firefighter Stephen Matthew Graham. He enjoyed his days off with his family and spending time outdoors, biking the trails at Wannamaker Park, kayaking and fishing. He always enjoyed being part of a good prank, no matter the person's rank, and will be missed by his fire service family. FF Graham served the CFD for just over 1.5 years and was assigned to Station 18 A-Shift on Daniel Island. He will be deeply missed.
