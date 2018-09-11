Spartanburg (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Social Services said an Upstate firefighter took in a newborn on Sunday under the Safe Haven for Babies Act.
According to DSS, a 9-day-old boy was brought to North Spartanburg Fire Department on Asheville Highway around 7:13 p.m.
A note was attached to the child listing his name as Josiah, but there was no last name.
Anyone who believes they have parental rights to the baby must attend a hearing on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. to assert those rights.
The hearing will be held at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.
The Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel's Law, allows mothers in crisis to bring an unharmed infant to hospitals, law enforcement agencies, EMS stations and churches while they are staffed.
